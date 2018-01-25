BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A federal jury has convicted three Baltimore BGF gang members for federal racketeering and drug conspiracy.

The DOJ says the Black Guerilla Family gang’s Greenmount Avenue faction violated federal racketeering and drug trafficking laws.

Thirty-five-year-old Gerald Thomas Johnson, a.k.a Geezy and Gzy Tha Prince, Kenneth Jones, a.k.a K-Slay and Slay, 30; and Marquise McCants, a.k.a Digga, 25, were all convicted Thursday.

“This case is emblematic of the ability of federal prosecution, using tolls such as RICO, to go after the violent gangs plaguing Baltimore City. The federal agents and task force officers worked long hours with the AUSAs to build this case which resulted in a successful outcome,” said Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning.

“These convicted defendants are ruthless gang members, who acted with a total disregard for the sanctity of human life. Make no mistake, their cowardice behavior and violent criminal acts terrorized our communities,” said Daniel L. Board, Jr., ATF Baltimore Field Division Special Agent in Charge. “But today’s verdict is true justice for the involved victims and their families, and the citizens of Baltimore. This result is the culmination of nearly two years of relentless, dedicated work by ATF Baltimore, the Baltimore City Police Department and our formidable partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office.”

Johnson, Jones and McCants face a maximum sentence of life in prison on the racketeering and drug conspiracies. Johnson also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for conspiring to commit murder in aid of racketeering and life in prison for murder in aid of racketeering. In addition, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Johnson on April 20, McCants on May 9 and Jones on May 10 at the United States District Court in Baltimore.

