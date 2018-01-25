BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several NFL players will display their skills off the field, competing in a unique new talent show called “MVP: Most Valuable Performer.”

More than 30 football players auditioned, but only six finalists perform tonight live on CBS. And Maryland is well represented with three Baltimore Ravens!

Ravens Defensive Tackle Brandon Williams started singing in the church choir as a child.

“I’ve had no training, no coaching, no nothing,” Williams said. “I just sing because I love it.”

Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker studied music in college, but has only performed opera in public a few times.

“I can kick a ball, piece of cake,” Tucker said. “But getting out here and singing in front of an auditorium of people with many more watching on tv, that is nerve wracking to me.”

Ravens Running Back Alex Collins starting Irish Dancing two years ago and says it helps him on the football field.

“The aspect of being on your toes at all times, it just definitely gives you that lower body strength, which is what’s important for a running back,” Collins said. “So I feel like it’s definitely helped me with my quickness and explosion.”

Their competition: Jonathan Stewart from the Carolina Panthers will play the piano, Kevin Zeitler with the Cleveland Browns will do dog tricks, and Domata Peko with the Denver Broncos will play guitar and sing.

Celebrity judges will narrow the field down to three finalists. Then you can vote on CBS.com. The winner will be announced at the end of the show.

Watch “MVP: Most Valuable Performer” Thursday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Check out sneak peeks of the Ravens’ talents below:

