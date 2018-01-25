SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Three young children have been rescued from a burning home in Maryland.
The Salisbury Fire Department said in a Facebook post that two civilians pulled the 4-year-old, 5-year-old and 7-year-old from a rear window on Wednesday night, prior to fire crews’ arrival.
The department says the fire was caused by unattended cooking, and the mother had escaped safely after a smoke detector went off.
It’s unclear if the children sustained any injuries. The status of the structure has not been reported, although the fire department did post photos of two rooms, one of which had sustained heavy heat and smoke damage. The other room, from which the children had escaped, was relatively unscathed, which the department attributes to a closed door.
The Delmar and Hebron fire department assisted firefighting efforts.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)