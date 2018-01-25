BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Department of Corrections officer has been indicted on charges that he assaulted an inmate.
Lucky Oligie has been indicted on charges of second-degree assault and two counts of misconduct in office, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.
These charges go back to an incident on December 15, 2017, when Oligie was helping process an inmate into jail.
Surveillance video reportedly shows Oligie hitting an inmate, then continuing to assault him while he was on the ground.
The Department of Corrections began an internal review following the incident, and Oligie was put on administrative leave.
