BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hazardous devices team was called out to an apartment complex in Middle River Wednesday night.
Crews responded to the Carroll Island Apartments on Retford Way for smoke.
According to police it was determined the smoke came from a candle.
While there, crews found suspicious material so the hazardous materials team came out to investigate.
The building was temporarily evacuated. There is no more information at this time.
