LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say they’ve charged a man with reckless endangerment after middle school students ate food that police suspect was laced with marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office in St. Mary’s County said Wednesday that 46-year-old Owusu Sondai Kanipe was charged in a summons. It has not yet been served.

The investigation began after some students at a Lexington Park school said they felt ill and were taken to a hospital.

Authorities said one student brought food from home and shared it. Police said in early January that they suspected the food contained THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office did not explain Kanipe’s relationship to the student. Online court records do not list a lawyer for Kanipe. A preliminary hearing for the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for March.

