BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two faculty members of the Maryland Institute College of Art have been nominated for an Oscar for their animated short film.

The film’s writer/directors, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, are members of MICA’s animation faculty.

The five-minute short called, “Negative Space,” is an adaptation of a 150-word prose poem by Ron Koertge.

WJZ’s Tracey Leong spoke with Kuwahata and Porter Thursday. Hear what they had to say about their process on WJZ News at 5 and 6.

