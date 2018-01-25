BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two faculty members of the Maryland Institute College of Art have been nominated for an Oscar for their animated short film.
The film’s writer/directors, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, are members of MICA’s animation faculty.
The five-minute short called, “Negative Space,” is an adaptation of a 150-word prose poem by Ron Koertge.
WJZ’s Tracey Leong spoke with Kuwahata and Porter Thursday. Hear what they had to say about their process on WJZ News at 5 and 6.
