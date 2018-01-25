Filed Under:Tax Reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s tax collector is releasing an analysis of how the federal tax overhaul will affect taxpayers in the state.

Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office is releasing the report on Thursday.

Lawmakers have been waiting to see the detailed analysis as they wrestle with how to respond to the GOP federal tax overhaul, which is expected to cause some tax increases at the state level.

Leading lawmakers have emphasized that they are making it a priority this session to return hundreds of millions of dollars in state tax increases triggered by the federal overhaul. Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch said earlier this month that the federal tax measure “takes away $680 million in exemptions for Marylanders.”

Gov. Larry Hogan has said he also supports returning the money to taxpayers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch