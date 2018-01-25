BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The mother of a girl killed in a shooting at a rural Kentucky high school said she got a call from her daughter but couldn’t hear the girl’s voice.

Bailey Nicole Holt’s mother, Secret Holt, was at work when she got the call from her daughter’s phone.

“She called me and all I could hear was voices and chaos in the background and she couldn’t say anything,” Secret Holt told WKRN-TV in Nashville. “I called her name over and over and she never responded, so we rushed to the high school and they wouldn’t let us get through.”

Police said she died at the scene after being shot by another 15-year-old at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning. Another classmate, Preston Ryan Hope, died later at a hospital in Nashville.

Holt said her “kind-hearted” daughter wanted to become a delivery room nurse.

“Whatever (the shooter) had going through his mind, I don’t know, but if he needed a friend I know she would have been a friend to him,” Secret Holt said.

“I pray for his family, because I know they’re going through a lot now too,” she said in the interview. “But also, he took our baby from us, she made me a momma for the first time and I’ll never be able to get that back, and he took that from me.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)