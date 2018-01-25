BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been arrested in Alabama.
Last year’s first round pick for the Ravens faces a charge of third-degree robbery, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the police report from the University of Alabama Police Department, Humphrey was charged in connection with the theft of a $15 phone charge.
He was booked in early Thursday morning, and is being held on $2,500 bond.
The Ravens released the following statement following Humphrey’s arrest:
“Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his. Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook