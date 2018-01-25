Filed Under:Alabama, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Marlon Humphrey, Raven Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been arrested in Alabama.

Last year’s first round pick for the Ravens faces a charge of third-degree robbery, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the police report from the University of Alabama Police Department, Humphrey was charged in connection with the theft of a $15 phone charge.

He was booked in early Thursday morning, and is being held on $2,500 bond.

The Ravens released the following statement following Humphrey’s arrest:

“Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his. Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation.”

