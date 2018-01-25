BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 2,000 packages of children’s mini activity cubes because they posed potential choking hazards to children.
The toys, valued at more than $5,600, were headed to Harrisburg, Pa., after being shipped from Hong Kong.
Officers submitted samples to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, and tests found the the toys violated the small parts requirement of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.
