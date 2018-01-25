BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A chilly, but cloudless and beautiful late January day. After a cold and calm night tonight, a warm-up will begin tomorrow.
We topped out at around 39 today, but expect to reach 49 tomorrow! Even warmer air will rush in on Saturday, to be followed by clouds and some rain by early Sunday. It will begin to cool off again later in the day Sunday, and it will be a cooler Monday as well.
Some arctic may return by Tuesday. Enjoy the weekend, see you all at Fanfest!
