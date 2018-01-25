BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Overnight clouds are, slowly, starting to break up.

Unlike yesterday’s early overcast, (which just hung in like a boss), this gray will be replaced by Sun. 40° is the high later on today.

Ya ready for, essentially, 60° this weekend? I know we’ve been discussing this warm up all week but now with the weekend right on the horizon you can already mentally feel it.

Saturdays sky conditions have been upgraded from cloudy to clouds and some sun. Sunday’s rain is now officially, “a little rain.” Looks like a period or two of rain with that threat ending by mid-afternoon. the words, ‘heavy at times”, are not part of that outlook.

Fan Fest, and the boat show, this weekend at the Convention Center. Mentally we are trending toward “mental Spring.” In fact we are still away’s away from the next season. But this weekend I choose to ignore that fact.

