WJZ BREAKING: 2 Maryland State Troopers Injured, Suspect Shot, Killed During Barricade Incident
By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under:Barricade, Local TV, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland State Police says two of their officers were shot and a suspect was killed in a barricade incident Thursday night in Allegany County.

Investigators say before 11 p.m., police responded to a home in the 11,000 block of High Germany Road in Little Orleans, Maryland, for the report of a domestic situation.

msp barricade 3 2 Maryland State Troopers Injured, Suspect Shot, Killed In Barricade Incident

Courtesy: Cumberland Times News/Steve Bittner.

Detectives believe the suspect, identified as Charles MacKenzie, 66, was inside the home when troopers arrived.  Troopers learned from his wife that the two got in an argument inside the home, when he allegedly pulled out a handgun. She said he threatened her with the gun stating “this ends today.”

The wife told police a struggle ensued between the two of them and they fell to the ground.  As they fell, the gun reportedly fired.  The wife was able to escape the home and run to a neighboring house to call police.

Troopers repeatedly called the Mackenzie’s phone but he didn’t answer.

msp barricade 2 Maryland State Troopers Injured, Suspect Shot, Killed In Barricade Incident

Courtesy: Cumberland Times News/Steve Bittner.

The suspect refused police requests to surrender and repeatedly said he was not coming out.

Troopers broke in and the suspect shot two of the troopers and the troopers shot the suspect.

msp barricade 5 2 Maryland State Troopers Injured, Suspect Shot, Killed In Barricade Incident

Courtesy: Cumberland Times News/Steve Bittner.

The two troopers were flown by medevac to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where they were released Friday morning.

MacKenzie was pronounced dead Friday morning at a nearby hospital.

