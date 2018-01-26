BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two men accused of assaulting and robbing another man in Baltimore earlier this week.
Baltimore City Police say a 27-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in the 600 block of Newkirk Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim told investigators he was walking when he was approached by a group of suspects. One of the suspects had a gun, according to police, and “announced a robbery.” The suspects then took the victim’s cellphone and left the location.
Two suspects, 20-year-old Treyvon Taylor and 20-year-old Daquan Bennett, were arrested on Tuesday. Taylor and Bennett have been charged with robbery, assault and theft.
Police believe Taylor and Bennett are responsible for other robberies in the area.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook