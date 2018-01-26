BALTIMORE (WJZ)-– The lawyer for Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey says he believes his client’s case involving the theft of a $15 charger will be dismissed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Humphrey’s lawyer Paul Patterson said “Marlon has 11 million reasons not to steal a … phone charger.”

Last year’s first round pick for the Ravens faces a charge of third-degree robbery, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the police report from the University of Alabama Police Department, Humphrey was charged in connection with the theft of a $15 phone charge.

The charging document also says Humphrey elbowed the driver and balled up a fist.

He was booked in early Thursday morning, and is being held on $2,500 bond.

The Ravens released the following statement following Humphrey’s arrest:

“Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his. Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation.”

“Marlon has not had an opportunity to tell his side of the story,” Patterson said. “The Uber driver makes a lot of allegations in that report that simply are not true. Fortunately for Marlon, we have eyewitnesses who are willing to testify about what accurately transpired between Marlon and the Uber driver.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook