BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police have charged a 16-year-old Catonsville boy, accused of setting fire to a Baltimore County house before going to a school and trying to steal items from inside, as an adult.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports Daquane Antonio Ray’s crime spree began just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, when the fire department was called to the 900 block of Bardswell Rd. in Catonsville for a house fire.

Authorities found that the fire was intentionally set by the 16-year-old who also lived in the house.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within minutes of arriving on scene, and no one was inside when the blaze started.

Police then got a call that the teen suspect had a weapon, similar to a knife, and was chasing a man on Bardswell Rd., heading towards Johnnycake Elementary School.

School officials then called police and said the teenager, who was wearing a mask and was no longer carrying a weapon, had walked into Johnnycake Elementary School.

The suspect is accused of trying to steal items from inside the school, but left after being approached by school officials.

School officials followed the suspect after he left the school, and police were able to take him into custody near Vanderwood Rd.

Crews boarded up the now uninhabitable home that was set on fire.

Ray has been charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and theft charges.

No one was injured.

