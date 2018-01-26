BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a woman has been killed after a crash in Northwest Baltimore on Friday.

Baltimore City Police say a BMW sedan was traveling southbound on Park Heights Avenue when it hit an Acura Integra traveling westbound on Keyworth Avenue around 3:30 p.m..

The driver of the Acura was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Chopper 13 was over the scene, where the southbound lanes of Park Heights Avenue were closed for a few hours.

The identities have not yet been released.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

