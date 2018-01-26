BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities recovered a loaded handgun and drugs during a traffic stop in East Baltimore Thursday evening.
Baltimore police say they performed a traffic stop on 24-year-old Adrian Fryson around 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Federal Street, which led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun, 12 grams of marijuana, a scale and $310 in cash.
Fryson, who police say is a repeat offender and prohibited from possessing firearms, was taken to Central Booking, where he has been charged with handgun and narcotics violations.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook