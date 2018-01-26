Filed Under:Dating App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new app Pheramor uses DNA from a cheek swab to match users.

The creators say there are 11 genes in the human body that can impact whether or not they are attracte to someone.

This particular app focus on a users pheromones, chemicals released by the body that can trigger attraction.

This app also uses data from social media accounts to help see if users would be good matches.

The company hopes users will trust the science of love.

