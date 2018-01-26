BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Frederick woman has died after being treated for the flu at a hospital.

Officials at Frederick Memorial Hospital say an adult patient died Thursday morning while being treated for the flu.

The harsh flu season has put “a significant” stress on Maryland’s hospitals and emergency services.

State health officials said in a press release Thursday that hospitals are being overcrowded. They’re urging only the very sick to visit an emergency room.

There’s a normal increase in the number of people who go to the hospital in the winter for flu and respiratory illnesses. But the Maryland Department of Health has reported widespread cases.

Doctors say the severe virus strain behind this dramatic increase in sickness is H3N2.

The Department of Health says over the last several weeks flu intensity has been high. All the more reason doctors are recommending the use of hand sanitizer and other germ-killing weapons are your disposal whenever possible.

Health officials say so far this isn’t the deadliest flu season, but the virus is responsible for the death of more than 30 children across the country.

