BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police have charged a Laurel Jui-Jitsu teacher for not registering as sex offender since he moved to Maryland about 15 years ago.

Howard County police say Scott Brian Naugle, 44, of Boulder Ridge Road, was charged with two counts for not registering as a sex offender. In 2003, Naugle was convicted of sexual battery of a child in a different state and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life as part of his sentence.

Authorities say Naugle left the state where he was sentenced, came to Maryland and never registered.

Howard County investigators received a tip about Naugle’s violation status and arrested him at his business, Leverage Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Fulton.

He has been released from the Howard County Detention Center on $25,000 bond and has been ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. He also must register with the Maryland sex offender registry within three days of his release.

As the owner and head instructor of the Jiu-Jitsu Academy, Naugle offered private lessons and classes for students of all ages, including some specifically for children and teenagers.

Police say parents of students at the academy should be aware of Naugle’s restriction from being in contact with minors.

Officers are asking anyone who may have been victimized, or is aware of victimization at any time by Naugle, to come forward. To date, police have not received any allegations of sexual misconduct involving Naugle in Howard County. Anyone with information should call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

