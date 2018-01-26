ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have announced plans for legislation to increase consumer protections in areas where the federal government steps back.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch, who are both Democrats, announced the plans Friday after a state commission studied ways to increase consumer protections, if President Donald Trump’s administration attempts to reduce enforcement.

Busch says part of the legislation includes an extra $1 million for the state attorney general’s office to increase consumer-protection efforts.

Other provisions include requiring credit reporting agencies to alert consumers of data breaches promptly and creating a student loan ombudsman to protect loan recipients.

Another provision would adopt new financial protection laws where new developments have shown new risks, such as digital currencies like bitcoins.

