By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny, dry and seasonably cool Friday across the region.

Clear and chilly overnight, but warmer air is on the way this weekend.

Tomorrow we will see much milder air begin to move in, along with some clouds later on. We may reach the upper 50’s by the afternoon. Some rain will likely develop much later at night, and may continue into Sunday morning before ending.

Cooler air will follow on Monday and early next week.

Have a nice weekend.

