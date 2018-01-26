BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The forecast warm up is here. Today will be 10° warmer than yesterday, tomorrow 10° warmer than today, and still in the 50’s on Sunday.

Gonna enjoy it and deal with a chill down, next Tuesday and Wednesday, in Monday’s blog.

The normal daytime high is now 42°. Up one full degree from the 41°, from the chilliest average daytime high we’ve seen all year.

You may be thinking ONE FULL DEGREE, big deal….fact is that is a BIG DEAL.

The Earths tilt, on its axis, is now starting to face the Northern Hemisphere toward the Sun. The entire Northern Hemisphere of the planet is beginning to warm. Pretty amazing if you think about it.

The long, but steady climb out of Winter has started. “LONG” being the operational word. But “it “has begun.

On that note we will say have fun, be safe, and enjoy those temps.

T.G.I.F.,..Ain’t it the truth!

MB!

