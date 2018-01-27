BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announced that police have captured three out-of-state men overnight who are suspects in the recent string of burglaries in the Falls Road corridor.
Detectives say the group of thieves are behind 18 burglaries at upscale homes since October.
The County Executive issued the following statement:
“Once again the men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department sent a very strong message to criminals: if you break the law in our county, you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted. I am very proud of Chief Sheridan and the men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department. They are simply the best.”
