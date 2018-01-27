BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a Kingsville man has been charged for attempting to murder his parents Friday night.

Baltimore County police say 27-year-old Michael Joseph Cottone, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say they responded to the 8000 block of Redstone Road, where they found Cottone’s parents suffering from stab wounds. The father told officers that he was sleeping in a reclining chair when he was stabbed by his son in the upper body.

His wife, and the suspect’s mother, told detectives she heard the commotion, went into the room and was also stabbed by her her son in the upper body.

The suspect reportedly fled before police arrived, but they were able to locate and arrest him.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and released after treatment.

Cottone was also charged with two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

