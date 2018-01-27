BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the son of a 70-year-old woman who was found dead and “concealed” in her Dundalk home is facing murder charges.

Baltimore County Police were called to the home in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue on Wednesday for two missing persons. Officers were told that Gwendolyn Blondell McCullers had not been in contact with her family for several days. McCullers lived at the home with her son, Darrin Michael McCullers, who also could not be located by family members.

Police were called back to the house the next day, when Gwendolyn McCullers’ body was found hidden in the house. She was pronounced dead by Baltimore County Fire Department personnel on Thursday just before 5 p.m. The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide. She reportedly suffered from blunt force trauma to the upper body, according to police.

“Apparently, they had constant contact with her. When they hadn’t heard from her, it raised concern to the point where they went to the house initially on the 24th, they continued to check-up, trying to locate her,” Baltimore City Police Corporal Shawn Vinson said.

Police found Darrin Friday evening in Dundalk. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

