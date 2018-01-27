BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating an alleged assault involving students at McDonogh School in Owings Mills.

In a letter to the school community, the school’s headmaster, Charles W. Britton, stated he learned last week of a “very troubling situation … that is profoundly disappointing and unacceptable.” The situation, according to Britton, involved students in the Upper School — which is made up of ninth through 12th grades.

Britton said the school contacted police, then conducted an investigation of their own and took disciplinary actions.

“I am writing to assure you that we have been taking this matter very seriously,” he wrote.

Details of the school’s investigation were not released.

The following letter was sent to parents Friday:

Dear McDonogh Families,

Last week, I learned about a very troubling situation involving several Upper School students that is profoundly disappointing and unacceptable. While the details of situations regarding student conduct and discipline are treated with utmost confidentiality at McDonogh, I am writing to assure you that we have been taking this matter very seriously. We contacted the authorities, we conducted a thorough internal investigation, and appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken.

As we contend with this situation, one thing is certain: our administrators, faculty, and staff continue to do everything possible to ensure that our students, from the youngest to the oldest, not only understand the importance of the values firmly conveyed on our Character Compass (Respect, Responsibility, Honesty, Kindness, and Service) but that they are guided by them each and every day in everything they do.

The well-being of your children is our highest priority. As always, School Counselors Marie Allee and Dan Wagner are here to support them. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me or your child’s division head.

Sincerely,

Charles W. Britton

Headmaster

