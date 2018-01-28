Filed Under:auto-pedestrian, Local TV, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Cecil County, according to Maryland State Police.

Police say the auto-pedestrian crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, near the 109 exit on I-95 South in Elkton.

Investigators found that the victim got out of her vehicle on the shoulder, and walked onto the highway.

Several vehicles avoided the woman, before she was struck by a box truck.

The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the box truck remained on scene. No other injuries were reported.

No further details have been released as MSP continues its investigation.

