BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the three out-of-state men arrested in connection with the recent string of burglaries in the Falls Road corridor.
33-year-old Demar Anthony Brown, of Winston Salem, NC, 32-year-old Kamar Oliver Beckles, of Teaneck, NJ, and 33-year-old Jashon Clarence Fields, of Atlanta, GA, have been charged with 20 counts of first-degree burglary
All three are being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.
RELATED: Baltimore Co. Burglary Suspects Arrested After String Of Break-Ins
Authorities have recovered evidence connecting Brown, Beckles, and Fields to a total of 20 burglaries.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook