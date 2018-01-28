Filed Under:Baltimore County Police Department, burglary arrest, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the three out-of-state men arrested in connection with the recent string of burglaries in the Falls Road corridor.

33-year-old Demar Anthony Brown, of Winston Salem, NC, 32-year-old Kamar Oliver Beckles, of Teaneck, NJ, and 33-year-old Jashon Clarence Fields, of Atlanta, GA, have been charged with 20 counts of first-degree burglary

All three are being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

Authorities have recovered evidence connecting Brown, Beckles, and Fields to a total of 20 burglaries.

