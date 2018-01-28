Filed Under:BWI, Gun, TSA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say two travelers were arrested for attempting to bring handguns through TSA security at BWI Airport this weekend.

TSA officials say a Maryland man had an unloaded firearm and a “realistic replica gun that was a training aid” on Sunday. The man, an Ellicott City resident, told officers that he was a firearms trainer, however, he wasn’t aware that federal law prohibits bringing real or replica firearms to an airport checkpoint.

bwi gun 1 26 18 2 Men Arrested At BWI With Handguns

credit: TSA

A West Virginia man was stopped with a .357 caliber gun loaded with nine bullets on Friday.

bwi guns1 2 Men Arrested At BWI With Handguns

credit: TSA

Both men were arrested and the weapons were confiscated.

Authorities say three guns have been recovered at BWI this year, with one found on Jan. 11.

TSA reminds travelers that those who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, and TSA can assess civil penalties of up to $13,000.

