BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an armed man has surrendered after barricading himself inside a home for nearly 10 hours and threatening to kill family members and shoot at officers in a neighborhood near Dulles International Airport.

Fairfax County Police identified the man as 21-year-old Anthony Moaf. No one was injured in the incident, but police tweeted Sunday afternoon that Moaf became ill on the way to a psychiatric evaluation and was taken to an emergency room.

Officers initially responded to the scene in the 13200 block of Ladybank Lane in Herndon shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man threatening to shoot and kill family members, according to police. Two adult family members who were inside the home made it out uninjured.

UPDATE: The barricade scene on Ladybank Ln is still active. Officers continue to communicate with a man believed to be armed inside a home. People living in the immediate area are asked to stay inside. pic.twitter.com/yH0q1Cd4Db — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 28, 2018

Authorities say Moaf also threatened to shoot at officers. Police heard at least one gunshot in the house around 6 a.m. and stayed in contact with the man, but the barricade situation continued for several hours. A police robot and gas grenades were used after police say “repeated commands to surrender were not followed.”

UPDATE: We appreciate the cooperation of neighbors in the area of Ladybank Ln who are staying indoors while we actively work towards a peaceful resolution. We will continue to send updates from the scene. pic.twitter.com/sX5WIEIV2e — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 28, 2018

According to police, Moaf “peacefully surrendered” around 2 p.m.

UPDATE: 10-hour barricade ends peacefully in the Fair Oaks Police District. https://t.co/ktC6TP373F pic.twitter.com/Wqo9TUONk5 — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) January 28, 2018

Moaf faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm.

Below is a map of the neighborhood where the incident occurred.

