BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an armed man has surrendered after barricading himself inside a home for nearly 10 hours and threatening to kill family members and shoot at officers in a neighborhood near Dulles International Airport.
Fairfax County Police identified the man as 21-year-old Anthony Moaf. No one was injured in the incident, but police tweeted Sunday afternoon that Moaf became ill on the way to a psychiatric evaluation and was taken to an emergency room.
Officers initially responded to the scene in the 13200 block of Ladybank Lane in Herndon shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man threatening to shoot and kill family members, according to police. Two adult family members who were inside the home made it out uninjured.
Authorities say Moaf also threatened to shoot at officers. Police heard at least one gunshot in the house around 6 a.m. and stayed in contact with the man, but the barricade situation continued for several hours. A police robot and gas grenades were used after police say “repeated commands to surrender were not followed.”
According to police, Moaf “peacefully surrendered” around 2 p.m.
Moaf faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm.
Below is a map of the neighborhood where the incident occurred.
