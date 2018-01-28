BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 1-year-old girl is missing and police believe her mother’s boyfriend took her.
Addileah Hawley was last seen with John Hawley in the 1100 block of Revolution Street in Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Addileah was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue pajamas with cupcake print and pinks socks. Police say the two should be traveling in a white 2008 Nissan Maxima sedan with Maryland tags 4BZ4731. The car has black wheels and damage to the right front bumper.
John has an active warrant for kidnapping and frequents the Dundalk area of Baltimore County and West Virginia.
