BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is expanding their services.

In March, they will begin “roll on, roll off” service to New Zealand and Australia.

The Port of Baltimore, which is considered one of the fourth fastest growing ports in North America, hopes these new services will help to expand their impact.

Hoegh Autoliners will launch their “roll on, roll off” service at the Port of Baltimore on March 14, delivering cargo to the Land Down Under.

“Gives our customers more choices on what ocean carrier they want to use, and it obviously, more than that, it’s good news for the men and women who work at the Port of Baltimore,” said Richard Scher, with Maryland Port Authority.

The Port of Baltimore distributes more autos, as well as farm and construction machinery, than any other port in the country. These additional services will help to boost the overall cargo value and tonnage.

“It certainly increases our economic benefits, and part of that formula is local and state taxes, on top of that, certainly salaries and revenues, are impacted as well,” Scher said.

The port generates more than 13,000 direct jobs, with 127,000 jobs linked to the port.

“Jobs that are two or three times removed that are impacted by the Port of Baltimore,” Scher said. “Jobs such as sales positions, teachers, retail positions, mechanics, jobs that get products or services through the Port of Baltimore.”

A successful business that continues to be a leading economic generator for Maryland.

For the past three years, the Port of Baltimore has continued to be one of the most efficient container ports in the U.S.

The Port of Baltimore generates more than $300 million in state and local tax revenues.

