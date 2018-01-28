BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After lots of clouds and off and on drizzle, the lingering light rain will taper off overnight.

The work week will start off cloudy and cooler than this weekend. Baltimore hit a whopping 62 degrees on Saturday and 57 degrees on Sunday, however, Monday’s temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

There’s a chance for more rain showers Monday afternoon, and we are tracking the potential for snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As for how much, well that’s still hard to say. Some models show nearly no snow, while others show closer to three inches.

Our best bet at this point puts central Maryland somewhere in the range of half an inch to an inch and a half.

Tuesday’s highs will stop in the low 30s with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Another chance for snow arrives on Friday.

