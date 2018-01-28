By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After lots of clouds and off and on drizzle, the lingering light rain will taper off overnight.

The work week will start off cloudy and cooler than this weekend. Baltimore hit a whopping 62 degrees on Saturday and 57 degrees on Sunday, however, Monday’s temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

There’s a chance for more rain showers Monday afternoon, and we are tracking the potential for snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As for how much, well that’s still hard to say. Some models show nearly no snow, while others show closer to three inches.

Our best bet at this point puts central Maryland somewhere in the range of half an inch to an inch and a half.

Tuesday’s highs will stop in the low 30s with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Another chance for snow arrives on Friday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch