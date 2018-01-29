BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The three men behind a string of home break-ins in Baltimore came face-to-face with a judge for the first time.

Monday afternoon, a judge ordered two of the three suspects who stole more than $1 million in property in 20 burglaries to remain behind bars.

The third suspect will have his hearing on Tuesday.

After months of break-ins, police finally caught the trio on Friday.

During a bail review hearing, prosecutors called the three a danger to public safety, and a flight risk, saying they terrorized home, putting a large part of the county in fear.

After being caught on camera busting down doors and breaking in windows, a trio at the center of a brazen burglary barrage appeared in front of cameras again Monday, this time in front of a judge.

“As of right now, we’ve put 21 burglaries together in this string,” said Baltimore County Police Department Corporal Shawn Vinson. “We believe that this group is responsible for 20.”

During a bail review, prosecutors called Demar Anthony Brown, Kamar Oliver Beckles, and Jashon Clarence Fields a danger to public safety, and a flight risk.

For months, investigators say they broke into upscale homes along the Falls Road corridor, stealing jewelry, cash, and even safes.

“Based on the amount of jewelry, the money, and the property that was stolen, we believe it’s going to be in the millions,” Vinson said.

WJZ followed the hunt, as police increased patrols, and people lived in fear.

“We all have a different feeling being in our houses,” said one person who lived near where the break-ins were happening. “I’m constantly watching out the window.”

Investigators say the men were from out of state, and were staying at a hotel while looking for targets.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors say a green Ford Explorer with North Carolina plates that was found during Friday’s arrest was also seen on a number of surveillance videos of victims.

Two of the suspects Beckles and Fields, had never been arrested before.

But that’s not the case for Demar Brown. Prosecutors say he has a long list of crimes up and down the East Coast.

Brown was already on probation for a 2014 burglary charge in Montgomery County.

Police say they have recovered some of the stolen property, but they’re not saying exactly how much.

All three suspects are charged with 20 counts of first-degree burglary.

Each charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

