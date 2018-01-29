Filed Under:Cocaine, Local TV, Maryland Transportation Authority Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a juvenile after recovering 80 bags of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop in Baltimore.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers stopped the juvenile’s 1999 Toyota Carolla on southbound Pennington Ave. on Sunday for registration and equipment violations.

During a search of the vehicle, officers report finding 80 bags of suspected cocaine.

The juvenile was then taken into custody and taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Intake Facility.

