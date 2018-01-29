WJZ WEATHER: Snow Possible During Tuesday Morning Commute; Code Blue Alert Issued In Baltimore | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say two people, including one teen, were shot in northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore City Police officers responded to the 3800 block of Belvedere Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 17-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

Investigators believe the victims were in the area when an unknown suspect shot them. Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Chopper 13 was over the scene near Pimlico Race Course where dozens of officers were on scene. Captain Jeff Long says several evidence markers were on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

