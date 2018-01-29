BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bag of drugs was found by a group of students at a charter school in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County officials say.

Several middle school students were playing outside in the back of Monarch Academy Glen Burnie Public Charter School when they found a “suspicious looking” bag on Jan. 26, according to the school’s principal, Maurine Larkin. The group turned the bag in to the school, which notified police.

Anne Arundel County Police determined the bag contained three capsules filled with heroin.

Larkin wrote in a statement to parents that students involved in the incident were not injured and their parents were notified.

Larkin added: “I recognize that this situation is upsetting, but I am so proud of the students who reported this situation. Their swift and conscious actions prevented a potentially harmful situation.”

The school is located next to the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections and near several business.

