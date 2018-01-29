NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have charged a Maryland man with drunken driving after a tow trucker driver was struck by a vehicle while responding to an earlier accident.

Authorities say 27-year-old David L. Parrett of Elkton was released on unsecured bond after being charged with DUI, vehicular assault and inattentive driving after the incident shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the tow truck and a marked police vehicle had their emergency lights activated at an intersection in Newark when Parrett drove through the intersection and struck a car that was disabled in the previous accident. The force of the collision pushed the disabled car into the tow truck driver, who suffered serious injuries.

Officers say Parrett’s vehicle then continued forward and struck the tow truck before coming to a stop.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)