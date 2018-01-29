ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings says he finishing intensive physical therapy after undergoing two consecutive surgeries on his left knee due to an infection.

The Maryland Democrat gave an update on his health Monday after having the surgery this month for an infection he says was caused by a ruptured Baker’s cyst and gout.

Cummings says he is being treated with antibiotics and that he is getting stronger every day.

The 67-year-old congressman says he’s eager to return to Capitol Hill when his doctor consents. In the meantime, Cummings says he is working closely with fellow members of Congress and his staff to serve his constituents in his district, which includes parts of the city of Baltimore, as well as portions of Baltimore and Howard counties.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)