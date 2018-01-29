Filed Under:harbor seals, Local TV, Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ocean City had a special visitor recently, when a baby harbor seal beached himself.

The Animal Control Unit was called out to make sure the public didn’t disturb the seal.

Police remind everyone to contact authorities if you spot a seal on the beach, and you must stay at least 150 feet away from seals at all times.

This is because a seal that hasn’t been able to rest enough can drown if it returns to sea too soon.

