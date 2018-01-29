Filed Under:Jesse Jackson, President Trump

Fort Washington, Md. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has delivered a sermon at a Maryland church criticizing President Donald Trump and calling for more African Americans to turn out at ballot boxes.

The civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate spoke Sunday to parishioners at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington. In a copy of his sermon sent to The Associated Press, Jackson said he believes Trump is “misleading” people.

He describes Trump as a “man of inherited wealth and privilege who seems to have no understanding of our situation.”

The onetime protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. says he believes there’s a “Southern progressive coalition just waiting to break out” if more black citizens are registered and vote during elections.

Jackson disclosed last year he has Parkinson’s disease.

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    January 29, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Your just wishing you had his money! Take your buddy Sharpton and crawl back under the rock you came from! Your no Rev! Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

