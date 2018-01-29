Join 105.7 The Fan’s Jeremy Conn on Thursday, February 22 from 6pm to 8pm for Kentucky Nights – a Bourbon Tasting at the Mt. Washington Tavern featuring more than 10 distilleries, food pairings and education from Baltimore’s best bourbon aficionados.

The Tavern welcomes Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Bacchus Importers, Breakthru Beverage, Prestige Beverage Group, High West, West Cork “ Bourbon Cask“ Irish Whiskies, Manatawny Still Works, Sagamore Spirits, KO Distilling and more!

Cost is $40/person and all money supports the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. Order your tickets here or call (410) 367-6903 to reserve your spot.

