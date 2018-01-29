WJZ WEATHER: Snow Possible During Morning Commute; Code Blue Alert Issued In Baltimore | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old student allegedly pulled a knife on a classmate during a fight on a school bus Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Dumbarton Middle School student threatened a 13-year-old boy with the knife, Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.

The 12-year-old boy with the knife was also found to have mace and has been charged with first- and second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon. The other boy has been charged with second-degree assault. Both have been charged as juveniles.

No injures were reported.

According to our news partner The Baltimore Sun, the school notified parents via a recorded voicemail Monday night.

The students’ names have not been released because they are minors.

