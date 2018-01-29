BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating an alleged assault involving students at McDonogh School in Owings Mills.

In a letter to the school community, the school’s headmaster, Charles W. Britton, stated he learned last week of a “very troubling situation … that is profoundly disappointing and unacceptable.” The situation, according to Britton, involved students in the Upper School — which is made up of ninth through 12th grades.

Britton said the school contacted police, then conducted an investigation of their own and took disciplinary actions.

The following letter sent home to parents Monday:

Dear Parents, I’m writing in follow-up to the letter you received from me on Friday. I know there is speculation in the school community and that you may have questions. I cannot provide specific details due to matters of confidentiality and because the situation is under investigation by authorities, but I want to assure you that there is no indication that this matter involved anyone other than a handful of Upper School boys in the boys’ dormitory. As I shared on Friday, since learning of the situation, we contacted the authorities, held a thorough internal investigation, and took appropriate disciplinary actions. I want to re-emphasize that we are here to support your children. If you or your child needs help processing the information and rumors you are hearing, I encourage you to contact your child’s division head or one of our school counselors, Drs. Marie Allee and Dan Wagner, who will absolutely make time for a confidential conversation. We are taking this matter very seriously. The safety of your children is our highest priority. Know that we are dedicated to our ongoing work of reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure that McDonogh is a safe learning and living environment for our students. In all three divisions, we will also continue our steadfast commitment to inspiring goodness in our students and empowering them with the confidence to advocate for themselves and their classmates in all situations. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and trust as we navigate this troubling and unacceptable situation. McDonogh is such a caring, close-knit family. I am grateful to those who reached out over the weekend to express support for the school. Even in difficult times such as this, I sense the amazing compassion of our community. Sincerely, Charles W. Britton

Headmaster

