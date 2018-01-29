BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged a man with murder in the death of a Baltimore woman who was reported missing in May 2017.

Taras Caldwell has been charged with first and second-degree murder and assault in the death of Shaquana Marie Caldwell.

Shaquana Caldwell had been missing since May 14, 2017. A body, which was that was later determined to be Caldwell, was found in June in a wooded area of Anne Arundel County.

She was later identified using dental records.

Taras Caldwell, who police say was her boyfriend, was found in Park City, Utah, and he was arrested on a parole violation for a previous murder charge.

He was recently brought back to Baltimore, and police say he confessed to killing Shaquana.

Police say he killed her inside her Baltimore apartment, before dumping her body in Anne Arundel County.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook