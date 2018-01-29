LOS ANGELES — Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show’s upcoming season Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards, as reported by CBS News.

Besides Manigault Newman, contestants include basketball star Metta World Peace and actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Manigault Newman previously appeared on “The Apprentice.” She most recently worked as an adviser to President Trump.

With her leaving, the White House lost arguably its most prominent and visible African-American senior staffer. Manigault Newman was one of just a handful of African-Americans to hold a senior position under Mr. Trump. Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is the president’s only African-American Cabinet member. Jerome Adams, Trump’s surgeon general, is also black.

“There was a lack of diversity that I will acknowledge,” she said in an interview with ABC News. “And at times it was very lonely. Because the majority of them were white men who had their own agendas. Many of them had never worked with minorities, didn’t know how to interact with them.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted to reporters Thursday that the White House staff was indeed diverse, despite evidence to the contrary.

“Look, we have a really diverse team across the board at the White House,” she said, adding, “We always want to continue to grow the diversity here. We’re going to continue to do that and continue to work hard. ”

