BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An online petition that has been signed more than 85,000 times suggests that pet food should be covered by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.

The Care2 petition says it was started by Edward B Johnston Jr., who claims in the description that he has been unable to feed his dog since receiving SNAP benefits.

“Some argue that people should not keep pets if they cannot afford them, but the fact is that an individual or family’s financial status can change at any time,” he writes. “Should someone be forced to give up a pet they’ve had for years just because they hit a financial rough patch? Or should they be able to utilize federal aid to continue feeding their pet?”

Read the full petition HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook